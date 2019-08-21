× ‘A real great opportunity:’ Rep. Bryan Steil serves customers at Lou Perrine’s in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A recognizable face was behind the counter at Lou Perrine’s in Kenosha Wednesday, Aug. 21.

United States Congressman Bryan Steil engaged with employees and customers, and talked about the importance of small business.

“The opportunity for me to spend a couple hours down at these local businesses, and get a behind-the-scenes view of what everybody sees as a customer is just a real great opportunity, so I took advantage of it today,” said Rep. Steil.

Steil replaced former House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, which covers southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha County and Racine County.