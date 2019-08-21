Former Brink’s driver among 4 charged with conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery of armored truck

MILWAUKEE — After months of police work, prosecutors said four men were involved in the attempted armed robbery of an armored truck near 27th and Loomis in Milwaukee in April.

In July, Axel Correa-Robles, 26, called police. His apartment on S. 43rd Street was broken into, and an AR-15 was stolen. At the time of the reported burglary, court documents said Correa-Robles was already suspected of being involved in the attempted armed robbery in April 27, when a Brink’s truck, loaded with cash and on its route for the day, pulled up to Michael’s near 27th and Loomis.

That’s when court documents said four masked men jumped out of a green Honda — one with an AR-15 style rifle. The truck driver hopped into the truck and locked it. The would-be robbers, with the crime foiled, fled.

Early the next morning, the green Honda was found ablaze in an alley near 17th and Becher. It was reported stolen a week earlier.

According to court documents, nearby surveillance cameras captured four men less than 15 minutes after the botched robbery — one carrying an AR-15 style rifle.

That’s when police retraced the armored truck’s tracks that day — from an auto parts store, to a hardware store, to its final stop at Michael’s. Also along that path were cameras that captured three vehicles trailing the truck, including that green Honda.

One vehicle was connected to Gino Ayala-Concepcion, 25. Another was registered to Edwin Aponte Montanez, 32 — both from Milwaukee.

A search warrant and criminal complaint show investigators spent months cross-referencing nearby cameras with cell tower data, phone calls, and social media connections, which turned up two others: Louis Matos Falu, 25, and Correa-Robles.

A day after Correa-Robles reported the burglary, he quit his job as a Brink’s truck driver.

Court documents showed an informant told police Correa-Robles was trying to “recruit people to rob the driver,” who he “did not like,” and to “kill the employee.”

When the informant asked Correa-Robles why he wouldn’t set himself up to be robbed and not hurt anyone, he allegedly said he “did not want to do this because he was scared” of being “linked to the robbery.”

The four men were arrested — two of them out of state — and charged in Milwaukee County with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with threat of force.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday, Aug. 21 whether others had been arrested or charged in the case, but court documents show investigators believe there were others involved.