FOX POINT -- A group on a mission to help people with special needs has a new home.

The Friendship Circle group showed off its new location near Port Washington and Brown Deer Road on Wednesday, Aug. 21 It is where the North Shore Bistro used to be.

The group just signed a lease and is now in the process of fixing the place up. It will be the future home of a coffee shop, bakery and art studio. Each one will primarily employ adults with special needs.