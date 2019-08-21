MIAD move-in day welcomes record-breaking class

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) students spent much of Wednesday, Aug. 21 moving in to their new home.

Boxes were unloaded and brought into MIAD’s TWO50TWO residence hall in the Third Ward.

The college is welcoming its largest class in its history.

The first-year students who moved in got a helping hand from MIAD student ambassadors.

“They were all so super helpful. they grabbed all our stuff and brought it upstairs and actually unloaded it from the carts for me so I didn’t have to do too much,” said Adam Fehring, incoming freshman at MIAD.

Total enrollment at MIAD has increased 37 percent to-date over the last four years.