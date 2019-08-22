30 days in jail for Pewaukee woman accused of OWI in crash that injured sergeant, damaged squad

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Pewaukee woman accused in connection with a crash on July 21 that injured the woman and a Pewaukee sergeant pleaded guilty to OWI, causing injury, a misdemeanor charge, on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Samantha Sabol, 21, was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail with Huber release, with credit for one day served. She was ordered to report by Friday evening, Aug. 23. She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, or serve 60 days in jail with Huber release if not completed. She was further ordered to attend a victim impact panel on Nov. 13, or serve 30 days in jail with Huber release for non-attendance. Her driver’s license was revoked for 24 months, and she was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for 24 months.

The crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 21 near Capitol Drive and Meadow Creek Drive.

According to a criminal complaint, a Pewaukee Police Department sergeant and Sabol had to be taken to the hospital after the crash.

The complaint said Sabol had been headed eastbound on Capitol Drive when she disregarded the yellow flashing arrow to turn north into the Pick ‘n Save Plaza, and she struck the squad, which was headed westbound on Capitol Drive.

Investigators spoke with Sabol at the hospital, and noticed her eyes were glassy and bloodshot and her speech was slurred. She admitted she drank three Whiteclaw beverages at a friend’s house until approximately 45 minutes before the crash, the complaint said. She noted she hadn’t had alcohol in “a very long time” and it affected her on this night. She said multiple times that she shouldn’t have been driving. She said she called her mom for a ride home, but her mom didn’t answer, so she decided to drive.

The complaint said Sabol was crying and “very remorseful,” repeatedly saying “she felt bad.”

A preliminary breath test revealed a result of .166. A blood sample was sent to Madison for analysis.

