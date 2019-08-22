‘Mixed emotions:’ Students move into residence halls at Marquette University, Cardinal Stritch University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- From boxes to heavy lifting, everywhere you looked at Marquette University and Cardinal Stritch University on Thursday, Aug. 22, there was a sign of move-in day.

Nearly 2,000 first-year students from 42 states, two U.S. territories, and 10 foreign countries moved into Marquette’s residence halls on Thursday ahead of the start of the 2019-2020 academic year.

"We're just happy to have this new influx of folks into the Marquette community," said Xavier Cole, Marquette University.

FOX6 News found one freshman's dad who's used to heavy lifting. Bill Hanselman, a power lifting coach, put his strength into moving boxes Thursday.

With the move, came many emotions for both parents and students.

"This is it!" said Hanselman of his daughter. "This is what she's worked hard for. She's dreamt about this."

"A lot of mixed emotions," said Payton Hanselman, MU freshman. "Excited, nervous."

Just across town, more than 120 new students moved in at Cardinal Stritch University.

Parents unloaded cars as students looked forward to a fresh start.

"It was hot," said Cierra Jones, Cardinal Stritch freshman. "I'm not going to lie, it was hot in there."

"We got to meet new people, and it's been a great experience," said Jacqueline Dominguez, Cardinal Stritch freshman.