MPS seeks your feedback on education through survey, listening sessions

Posted 10:30 am, August 22, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Thursday, Aug. 22 the launch of a district survey designed to gather feedback from the community about important education topics. MPS is seeking the input of students, families, educators, staff and all community members.

A news release indicates a postcard with information about the survey will be mailed to every home in the district. The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, can be accessed at mpsmke.com/survey. Survey responses are confidential, and the survey will remain open until Sept. 12.

In addition, MPS will also hold a series of listening sessions designed to seek input to help guide MPS in the near future. Listening session dates and locations are noted below:

  • Thursday, Sept. 19 at Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (1017 N. 12th Street) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 21 at Reagan High School (4965 S. 20th Street) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 23 at North Division High School (1011 W. Center Street) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Vincent High School (7501 N. Granville Road) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

MPS says the survey and listening sessions are in alignment with the district’s Five Priorities for Success:

  1. Increasing academic achievement and accountability
  2. Improving district and school culture
  3. Developing our staff
  4. Ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency
  5. Strengthening communication and collaboration
