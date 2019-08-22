× Turf concerns in Winnipeg, prior to the Packers-Raiders game

WINNIPEG, Canada — There are turf concerns ahead of the Green Bay Packers-Oakland Raiders at IG Field in Winnipeg.

The maintenance team at IG Field had to reglue a pad of turf where the Canadian football league goal post normally sits — which is right in the middle of the NFL endzone. If the glue for the patch sticks, they will be good. If not, who knows.

Both teams, their coaches and general managers are walking the field — and monitoring the situation closely. As of about 5 p.m., there was some question as to whether or not the game would be played.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren reported the maintenance team at IG Field spent about $40,000 to anchor the NFL goal posts at the Winnipeg stadium.