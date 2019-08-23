Event gives people with disabilities, special needs a chance to experience day on the water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND -- Several families on Friday, Aug. 23 headed to Hartland for a day and event called "At The Lake."The event is designed to give people with disabilities or special needs a chance to experience a day on the water. One family has been looking forward to this day for a while.

The Salerno family has been looking forward to a day at the lake all summer. Their son Nick is in a wheelchair -- but water skiing? No problem.

"This gives him a chance to feel what it's like to water ski," said Nancy Salerno, Brighton.

Steve Dufrense, the founder of "At The Lake" is making it possible.

"This guy woke up this morning and come downstairs at his house, an hour away, with his life vest on already," said Steven Dufresne, Founder of At The Lake.

The event is put on by the Permobil Foundation -- allowing people with disabilities to experience what summer is all about.

From waterskiing, tubing, and shoreline activities -- it's a full day of fun for everyone with adaptive equipment for those with special needs.

"It doesn't matter if your able bodied or disabled, it's the same joy," said Dufresne.

This is the second year volunteers headed to the lake at Camp Whitcomb Mason -- the number of people more than doubling.

Many, trying something new for the first time. As as smiles fill the lake, so do emotions, as those with disabilities prove anything is possible.

"It's a lot of passion, it's love that you can't define, until you see the joy that comes from people out there with huge smiles," said Dufresne.

All of the money raised goes to the Permobil Foundation.