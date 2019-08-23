Father of 3 shot to death during argument near 10th and Burleigh: ‘Guy was, like randomly shooting’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 38-year-old father of three, identified as Anthony Moton, was shot to death near 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 22. Moton's family was left with heartbreak and questions.

"He was everything to all his family and friends," said Brittney Moton, victim's sister. "He had a love for everybody. He was a real genuine person."

Moton's sister, Brittney, says the shooting was senseless.

"They made it seem like the guy was shooting, like randomly shooting. He happened to pull up at the wrong time," said Brittney Moton.

Milwaukee police say a relative of Moton got into an argument with the suspect. Then Moton arrived at the scene and the suspect shot him.

"He never was a person that was in drama or wanted controversy," Brittney said.

Bullets from he shooting shattered not only a car window, but a family too.

"Whoever did this obviously did not know him, did not know what type of person he is. This really affected a whole lot of people, more people than I even knew," Brittney said.

Moton leaves behind three children.

"An excellent father. He was very involved in his children's life," said Brittney.

A father, friend, and brother killed in a senseless shooting.

"Stop the unnecessary violence. You don't know how many other people it affects," Brittney said.

Milwaukee police are looking for the suspect. Meantime, FOX6 News is told a vigil was planned for Moton Friday night, Aug. 23.

43.074871 -87.923903