Florida man gets 15 months for threatening Bernie Sanders

Posted 2:39 pm, August 23, 2019, by

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to the press during the Iowa State Fair August 11, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for leaving threatening voicemails for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Court records show that a federal judge in Orlando sentenced 58-year-old Robert Francis Pratersch on Friday. He was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

Federal prosecutors say Pratersch left three profanity-laced, anti-Semitic voicemail messages last fall at Sanders’s office in Burlington, Vermont. Authorities say Pratersch threatened to behead Sanders “ISIS-style” and videotape the execution. The remark was a reference to the Islamic State militant group.

Pratersch was indicted by a federal grand jury in February and arrested later that month in St. Cloud, Florida.

Sanders is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

