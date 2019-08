Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is responding to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 northbound near Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek Friday afternoon, Aug. 23.

UPDATE: NB full closure of I-41/94 has been moved to 7-Mile Rd. NB traffic still advised to use HWY 20 or HWY 142 exits and follow alt route signing. Law enforcement working to turn vehicles around and clear queue at Ryan Rd. @WisDOTsoutheast #MilwaukeeCounty #RacineCounty pic.twitter.com/ZUKfzHFn91 — WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) August 23, 2019

Traffic is being diverted at Ryan Road.

The crash also closed the northbound lanes of I-41/94 at 7 Mile Road in Racine County.

