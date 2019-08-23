LIVE: Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes of I-94 NB at Ryan Road

New ‘Moana’ attraction, ‘Star Wars’ hotel at Disney World

Posted 5:51 pm, August 23, 2019, by

Attendees arrive at the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. - Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney officials say they plan to open an attraction based on the animated film “Moana” at Walt Disney World, and they announced the name of a “Star Wars”-themed hotel being planned for the Florida resort.

The officials made the announcements Thursday at the company’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

The hotel will be called “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.” It will resemble a spaceship, and visitors will get to interact with performers dressed as storm troopers and Chewbacca.

The “Moana” attraction, called “Journey of Water,” will be at Epcot park in Florida and is part of the park’s revamping.

The announcement comes a week before the Florida resort is opening its much anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land. A similar attraction opened in California this summer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.