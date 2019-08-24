Driver ID’d in crash that injured motorcyclist on I-94 near Drexel Avenue

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver involved in a crash on I-94 in Oak Creek that backed up traffic for hours on Friday, Aug. 23.

Officials say 37-year-old Tiondras Dyson was driving an SUV that struck a motorcycle on I-94 northbound just south of the Drexel exit around 4 p.m.

The female driver of the motorcycle sustained multiple injuries. Citizens at the scene administered CPR until the Oak Creek Fire Department was able to transport her to treatment.

Following the crash, Dyson fled the scene. He was taken into custody after a short manhunt.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Dyson was arrested for knowingly operating a vehicle after revocation, causing great bodily harm.

According to court documents, Dyson has two bench warrants — one from Milwaukee County for operating while revoked and one from Marathon County for failure to appear.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.