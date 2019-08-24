Funeral held for 9-year-old Detroit girl killed by dogs

Emma Hernandez

DETROIT — A private funeral mass has been held for a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was killed by three dogs while she rode her bike.

The Detroit News reports that purple and pink flowers decorated the entrance at St. Cunegunda Church. Those were Emma Hernandez’s favorite colors. Church bells could be heard throughout the neighborhood Saturday.

A woman in the neighborhood, Alicia Castillo, called it a “beautiful scene.”

Emma was attacked Monday while riding her bike in an alley near her home. The owner of the dogs, Pierre Cleveland, has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes for failing to control the dogs. One dog was fatally shot during the attack.

Pierre Cleveland has been charged in connection with the death of 9-year-old Emma Hernandez.

Defense attorney Emmett Greenwood says Cleveland tried to get the pit bulls or pit bull mixes off Emma.

