Pictures: Steel beams come crashing down at Milwaukee Jewish Day School

FOX POINT — A roof collapse made for some scary moments at the Milwaukee Jewish Day School in Fox Point on Friday, Aug. 23.

Emergency responders told FOX6 News, if anyone had been inside the classroom where the roof came down, they would have been killed.

PHOTO GALLERY

It’s not known why the roof truss collapsed around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon — a time when students could have been present if school was in session.

The debris rained down on a classroom on the north building of the school where, fire officials say, a couple staff members had heard some creaking and went to get some help from maintenance when it happened.

Fortunately, school wasn’t in session.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation released the following statement on the incident:

“At 1:30 pm yesterday, an internal roof truss gave way in the North Building (Max and Mary Kohl Building) of the Max and Anita Karl Jewish Community Campus. This building houses the Milwaukee Jewish Day School, where one classroom was affected. The safety of the children, their families, and the staff who use this building are, as always, our priority. Currently school is not in session, and no one was in the classroom at the time. The Fire Marshall and Building Inspector from the Village of Fox Point have inspected the building. The affected area will remain unoccupied until a structural engineer has evaluated it.”