6-year-old found dead with mother in parking garage after Amber Alert issued

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Police said a 6-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead along with his mother in a vehicle in a parking garage in Waxahachie, Texas.

Waxahachie police said in a statement that the body of Phillip Weidemann, whose father reported him missing earlier Friday, Aug. 23, was found, along with that of his mother, Candace Harbin, who was wanted for kidnapping him. The boy’s father, John Wiedemann, and Harbin were estranged.

Police did not release the cause of death or further details.

Waxahachie is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Dallas.