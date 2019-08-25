‘I should be dead:’ Husband of motorcyclist killed in crash says SUV was driven recklessly miles earlier

OAK CREEK — The husband of a woman killed in a crash on I-94 northbound near Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek Friday, Aug. 23 said they did everything they could to avoid riding near the SUV that ultimately crashed into their group. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Tiondras Dyson, 37, was driving the SUV that struck and killed Sarah McGraw, 54, of Kenosha.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials confirmed the fatality Sunday night. According to MCSO, Sarah McGraw died at the hospital on Saturday.

Pat McGraw said he, his wife, and two family members were on their way up to Door County Friday on a motorcycle trip and an adventure, like many others after he and Sarah met while in the Navy.

“I knew her girlfriend, and she’s like, ‘I know somebody you need to meet,’ and that’s pretty much how it went,” said Pat McGraw.

Sarah McGraw got out of the Navy, following Pat McGraw to different ports of call, until the couple settled in Kenosha.

It was Pat who was following Sarah and three other family members Friday as the group headed north to Door County.

“We weren’t on the road half an hour,” said Pat McGraw. “Things just happened so fast.”

Pat McGraw said he was hugging the striped line in the left lane when a Ford Excursion crashed into his wife, riding ahead of him.

“I should be dead right now,” said Pat McGraw. “He should have put me right through her.”

Pat McGraw said it was the same SUV that was being driven recklessly miles earlier. The group sped ahead to get out of danger.

“I skidded to a stop,” said Pat McCraw. “I look down, and my wife was prone, facing north, with her hands by her sides, her wrists by her hips, and puddle of blood was forming under her head, with her face down.”

As good Samaritans rushed to Sarah’s side, a relative went to the SUV.

“Opened up the door to the Excursion and says, ‘What the hell? Nobody’s in the truck!'” said Pat McGraw.

After a brief manhunt, police arrested Tiondras Dyson, 37, for knowingly operating after revocation, causing death.

“This just did not have to happen,” said Pat McGraw. “It shouldn’t have happened.”

Days later, Pat McGraw was left to plan the funeral for a mother, grandmother, and beloved nurse, with an eye for crafts.

“Loved doing art,” said Pat McGraw. “I’ve got her last project. It was just a board with a saying, ‘There’s something to always be thankful for.’ All I can think of is there’s a job for me to do, still. It starts here.”

Sarah McGraw’s family scheduled services for Saturday, Aug. 31 in Kenosha.

Charges could come as soon as Monday for Dyson.