MPD: 32-year-old woman shot; victim was not part of dispute that led to gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 18th and Cherry in Milwaukee on Saturday evening, Aug. 24.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Their investigation indicates the shooting escalated from a dispute between a woman and a man. The victim was not part of the dispute that led up to the shooting.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman is currently in-custody.