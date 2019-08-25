× Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation ‘Punt, Pass, Kick’ events raise money for childhood cancer patients

MILWAUKEE — Kids across Wisconsin kicked cancer straight into the end zone Sunday, Aug. 25.

Kids aged 6 to 13 were able to take part in three “Punt, Pass, Kick” events put on by the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

FOX6 News checked out the event at Wisconsin Lutheran College.

For $10, kids got to compete for prizes and meet up with former Green Bay Packers player Gilbert Brown.

It was an effort to raise money for kids with cancer.

“Cherry Starr was very adamant that when we created this fund, that it goes directly toward pediatric cancer care, to fight and help those families that are in that fight, trying to battle, as much as possible,” said Ben Haas, president of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

This was the second year of the event.

Kids in Madison and the Fox Valley also got in on the fun.

CLICK HERE to learn more.