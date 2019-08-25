× Wisconsin native sets 2 world records for men’s 100-mile run, men’s 12-hour run

MILWAUKEE — Two new world records were set Saturday evening, Aug. 24 by an athlete competing in an event called “Six Days in the Dome” at the Pettit National Ice Center.

Zach Bitter, a Wisconsin native, set for new world record for the men’s 100-mile run with an unofficial time of 11 hours, 19 minutes and 13 seconds. Pettit Center officials say this shattered the old record by almost nine minutes. Bitter also set a new record for the men’s 12-hour run. While the exact distance has yet to be confirmed, officials say Bitter the record (101.65 miles) by at least three miles.

“Six Days in the Dome” brings together approximately 150 elite runners from across the globe from Aug. 23-Aug. 31. They are competing and attempting to break existing world, national, or age group records in the 24-hour, 48-hour and 6-day events.