AG Josh Kaul discourages citizens from engaging in 'vigilante sting operations'

MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that he strongly discouraged citizens who are not affiliated with official law enforcement from engaging in vigilante activities. A news release from the AG’s office said a resurgence of civilians attempting to lure suspected online predators has occurred in Wisconsin, putting in danger civilian bystanders, the vigilantes, and the suspects.

Kaul said the following in a statement:

“Vigilante ‘sting’ operations are illegal, they put innocent bystanders in danger, and they can increase the chance that someone who has committed a crime will go free. Law enforcement officers, in coordination with prosecutors, are best able to safely apprehend suspects and to ensure that someone who has committed a crime is successfully prosecuted.”

The AG’s news release said recently in Jefferson County, an online vigilante group recorded an attempted a sting operation in a public place. Kaul said groups like that one, operating outside of the law, can endanger the safety of nearby members of the public, the suspect, and the vigilantes themselves. He said vigilante actions risk interrupting an ongoing authorized investigation, possibly resulting in dangerous criminals walking free. Referrals resulting from vigilante actions to a district attorney can face legal challenges in prosecution.

Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Bureau requests any suspicious activity be reported to law enforcement immediately. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-843-5678 or online at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.