ATLANTA, UNITED STATES: Former US president Jimmy Carter talks to reporter at a press conference, after receiving the Noble Peace Prize 11 October 2002 in Plains, Georgia. Carter, 78, was honoured for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development", the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. AFP PHOTO/Steve SCHAEFER (Photo credit should read STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP/Getty Images)
Despite hip surgery, Jimmy Carter to help build more homes
ATLANTA — Hip surgery will not prevent former President Jimmy Carter from helping to build nearly two-dozen homes in Tennessee.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 94-year-old Carter and his wife Rosalynn will help build the houses for Habitat for Humanity Oct. 6-11 in Nashville.
The newspaper reports that it will be the 36th consecutive year that the Carters have done so. They’ve helped to build more than 4,300 homes in 14 countries since 1984.
The construction project comes after the former president fell and broke his hip during the spring at his home in Plains, Georgia, while he was preparing to go turkey hunting.