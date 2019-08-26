President Trump says great ‘unity’ at G-7 summit in France

BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump is papering over the differences that were on full display in France as he concludes his participation in the Group of Seven global summit.

President Trump tells reporters at a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron that the summit was “truly successful” and that “tremendous unity” was on display.

He says that “Nobody wanted to leave” the final discussion and says, “It really was the G-7.”

Fissures between the U.S. and six of the world’s other advanced economies were apparent, however, on issues including trade policy, Russia, Iran and climate change during the talks at a picturesque French beach resort. That includes a push to invite Russia back into the group and skipping a session on climate with the other world leaders.