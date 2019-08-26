National Weather Service issues beach hazards warning for Lake Michigan

Sean Duffy leaving Congress to focus more on family: ‘Right time for me to take a break from public service’

Posted 10:43 am, August 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:59AM, August 26, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R) (R-WI) along with his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy deliver a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MADISON — Congressman Sean Duffy, who represents northern Wisconsin, announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that he will step down from his job in Washington next month to “allow others to step forward to begin laying out their own vision and plans for leading this beautiful district and the most honest, hard-working, family-oriented, patriotic, and God-fearing constituents in America.”

Duffy posted on Facebook that he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition. With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now. It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

“I will be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years. I am especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family. We hope they keep coming! I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family.”

Duffy announced on Facebook that he plans to step down on Sept. 23.

The 47-year-old Duffy was first elected to Congress in 2010. He has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and has also been widely mentioned as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate or governor in 2022.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will have to call a special election to fill the vacancy.

