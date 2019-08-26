× Sean Duffy leaving Congress to focus more on family: ‘Right time for me to take a break from public service’

MADISON — Congressman Sean Duffy, who represents northern Wisconsin, announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that he will step down from his job in Washington next month to “allow others to step forward to begin laying out their own vision and plans for leading this beautiful district and the most honest, hard-working, family-oriented, patriotic, and God-fearing constituents in America.”

Duffy posted on Facebook that he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition. With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now. It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

“I will be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years. I am especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family. We hope they keep coming! I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family.”

Duffy announced on Facebook that he plans to step down on Sept. 23.

The 47-year-old Duffy was first elected to Congress in 2010. He has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and has also been widely mentioned as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate or governor in 2022.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will have to call a special election to fill the vacancy.