‘Senseless tragedy:’ Milwaukee police ID victim of fatal shooting near Moody Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police identified on Monday, Aug. 26 the victim of a fatal shooting near 23rd and Burleigh. She is 20-year-old Quanita Jackson.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures. But Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated, and police are seeking suspects.

COA Youth & Family Centers issued the following statement:

“Ms. Jackson was a youth participant in COA’s teen program who excelled in our arts programming at COA’s Goldin Center. After graduating from the program she continued volunteering at COA and at other community organizations in the area. Just this past Friday she worked as a volunteer at the Amani Community Fun Night attendee by 700 people, and then on Saturday for a Program the Parks event. She cared so much about others and was always a kind voice of wisdom to other youth in the community. Everyone at COA is deeply saddened by this terrible and senseless tragedy and we send our condolences to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of us at COA Youth & Family Centers and by so many people in the community that she helped and who saw her as a role model.”

If you have information that could help authorities in this investigation, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

43.075136 -87.941088