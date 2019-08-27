Kathy’s House kicks off $12M capital campaign to build ‘A New Home for Healing’

MILWAUKEE — A fundraising campaign was kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 27 as part of an effort to build “A New Home for Healing,” the first major capital campaign for Kathy’s House since its founding in 2001. Officials hope to raise at least $12 million as part of the campaign.

Kathy’s House assists families from out of state and from Wisconsin so that families can stay together through cancer treatment protocols.

A news release says a lead pledge of $6 million from Froedtert Hospital set the stage for the campaign, followed by significant gifts from the Fotsch Family Foundation, Ladish Co. Foundation, Schneider Company and Ginny and Mike McBride. To date, these and other substantial gifts total $9.6 million (80% of the goal).

Concurrent with the launch of the campaign, a $100,000 challenge grant is being offered by the McBrides, Brookfield residents and longtime supporters of Kathy’s House. It is their second gift to the capital campaign.

The new House will have 36 rooms, doubling current capacity, with a separate wing for patients with compromised immune systems and a patient services room for blood draws and private consultations. It also will have a kitchen, dining area, library, family room, fitness room, laundry facilities, courtyard, patio, walking trail and parking, and will be fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. It will be located on a previously announced 3.6-acre site in Wauwatosa on North 92nd St. between Doyne and Wisconsin Aves., near the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center.