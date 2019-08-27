× Midwest Express ready to announce initial flight destinations on Wednesday, Aug. 28

MILWAUKEE — Midwest Express will announce on Wednesday, Aug. 28 the initial flight destinations and final steps for flights to commence from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. FOX6 News plans to stream the announcement at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, airline officials announced they had signed an agreement with Portland, Maine-based Elite Airways LLC to begin non-stop flight service from Midwest Express’ home base at Mitchell. Midwest Express will establish its own reservations system, customer service operations and in-flight amenities to support the new flights. All public-facing customer interaction, including the branding on the planes, will be Midwest Express.

And yes, there will be freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. 🍪🍪🍪