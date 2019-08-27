LIVE: Public launch of $12M campaign to build a new home for Kathy’s House

Pictures: Ray’s Towing shares pictures of truck struck by semi in Mitchell Interchange

Posted 11:53 am, August 27, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The operators of Ray's Towing shared pictures of the tow truck that was struck by a semi near the Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange on Monday, Aug. 26.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the Ray's tow truck driver was on the scene of a separate crash when the semi, headed southbound through the Mitchell Interchange, struck the tow truck.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

As for the semi, its cab separated from its base after the impact, and the trailer flipped on its side, blocking all three lanes of traffic.

Wreck in Mitchell Interchange

The tow truck driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Sheriff's officials identified the semi driver as Ali Abubakar. He and his passenger suffered cuts to their head and arms, and were able to exit the flipped semi on their own. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Abubakar was hauling 6,000 pounds of light fixtures, and has a commercial driver's license out of Ohio. He was fined $224 for driving too fast for conditions, and $224 for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

Wreck in Mitchell Interchange

This wreck shut down the southbound lanes of I-41/94 for more than four hours. The lanes reopened to traffic just as the evening rush was getting underway.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.