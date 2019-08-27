Pictures: Ray’s Towing shares pictures of truck struck by semi in Mitchell Interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The operators of Ray's Towing shared pictures of the tow truck that was struck by a semi near the Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange on Monday, Aug. 26.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the Ray's tow truck driver was on the scene of a separate crash when the semi, headed southbound through the Mitchell Interchange, struck the tow truck.

As for the semi, its cab separated from its base after the impact, and the trailer flipped on its side, blocking all three lanes of traffic.

The tow truck driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Sheriff's officials identified the semi driver as Ali Abubakar. He and his passenger suffered cuts to their head and arms, and were able to exit the flipped semi on their own. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Abubakar was hauling 6,000 pounds of light fixtures, and has a commercial driver's license out of Ohio. He was fined $224 for driving too fast for conditions, and $224 for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

This wreck shut down the southbound lanes of I-41/94 for more than four hours. The lanes reopened to traffic just as the evening rush was getting underway.

42.959337 -87.929235