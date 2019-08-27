Prosecutors: JC Penney employee stole $35K+ through fraudulent orders sold at up to 99% off

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee woman stands accused of stealing more than $35,000 from her former employer — JC Penney near 124th and Burleigh. Prosecutors said she processed orders and sold items at greatly reduced prices — up to 99% off — while serving as a customer service representative at the telephone order center.

Umeko Dixon, 29, faces one count of theft (value exceeding $10,000), as party to a crime for the thefts from March 19, 2018 to April 11, 2018, during which prosecutors said she stole a total of $35,575.07 from the company.

A criminal complaint said Dixon would receive phone calls from customers looking to order items from JC Penney’s catalog. Prosecutor said she was responsible for processing 58 fraudulent orders, using a credit card in her name to pay for 27 of the orders. Twenty-five were paid for by customers, and two were paid by Dixon.

Prosecutors said there were co-actor customers in this case, including Dixon’s own mother. Thirteen orders were sold to Dixon’s mother, prosecutors said, valued at $10,896.11. Dixon’s mother was charged $631.92. Five co-actor customers, including Dixon’s mother, were named in the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint offered examples of the discounts prosecutors said Dixon gave customers:

An order valued at $358.99 was sold for $2.50.

An order valued at $199.99 was sold for $1.

An order valued at $243.99 was sold for $2.

Additionally, the complaint noted JC Penney officials successfully blocked $200,979.07 worth of orders — canceled before they shipped.

That includes the following:

An order valued at $44,296.76 sold for $32.50.

An order valued at $28,571.45 sold for $16.

An order valued at $47,337.07 sold for $3.60.

According to the complaint, a co-worker told investigators Dixon bullied the co-worker into placing fraudulent orders.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 17.