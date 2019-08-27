‘Should be no code of silence:’ $25K reward issued after young woman killed in drive-by near Moody Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Attorney Michael Hupy with Hupy and Abraham on Tuesday, Aug. 27 announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fatal shooting of Quanita "Tay" Jackson, 20, Sunday, Aug. 25 near Moody Park. Hupy is also a member of the COA Youth and Family Centers board -- an organization Jackson was a volunteer with.

Jackson spoke out at a basketball event she helped organize on Saturday, Aug. 24, the day before she died.

"I want to do something for this family and COA," said Hupy.

Hupy called this case personal.

"I'm putting up a $25,000 reward to the first person who provides Milwaukee police with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person involved in firing the fatal shot," said Hupy.

Police said it didn't appear Jackson was the intended target when witnesses said she was caught in the crossfire during a drive-by shooting near 21st and Burleigh Sunday night.

"There should be no code of silence protecting people who engage in drive-by shootings in this neighborhood, and we are really appreciative to Michael Hupy and the law firm," said Tom Schneider, executive director of COA.

Jackson's work to promote peace in Milwaukee's most dangerous neighborhoods was cut short, and is a burden someone else will have to bear.