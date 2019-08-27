Someone tampered with roughly 1,000 sunflowers in Oconomowoc field

OCONOMOWOC — Around 1,000 sunflowers were defaced and damaged in a field near Stone Bank Elementary School in Oconomowoc. Though the smiley face and heart designs smeared into the flowers may be innocent, the owner of the field says it’s still crops being tampered with.

The sunflowers are located on White Oak Farm and they peaked last Friday, Aug. 23 — bringing thousands of people out to see them.

The owner says out of 600,000 sunflowers, 1,000 were damaged; “more damage than birds and deer,” he said.

Visitors have mixed reaction to the incident. Some told FOX6 News they think it’s cute and find it amusing, others called it vandalism.

The sunflowers will continue to wilt until harvest, which is still four to six weeks away.