× Get set for some Glühwein: Christkindlmarket Milwaukee will be back for the 2019 holiday season

MILWAUKEE — The Christkindlmarket will be back outside Fiserv Forum for this upcoming holiday season.

German American Events, LLC, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28 the three locations you will be able to find Christkindlmarkets in 2019 — Entertainment Plaza outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Daley Plaza in Downtown Chicago, and Winterland at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville on the north side of Chicago.

The Christkindlmarket—which is always free admission—is known for its traditional candy cane striped wooden huts, festive shopping options, international delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), fine German beers, hand-crafted ornaments, and family fun.

The Christkindlmarket Milwaukee, now in its second year, will welcome its visitors back at the Plaza at Fiserv Forum, from Nov. 15 through Dec. 24.

Christkindlmarket Milwaukee hours of operation (November 15 – December 24)

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Hours Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

