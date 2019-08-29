Captured: Kalin Sunde, on the run from authorities, taken into custody in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Sources tell FOX6 News Kalin Sunde, the 31-year-old Pewaukee woman on the run from authorities, was captured in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Sunde faces a long list of charges stemming from her involvement in a lengthy standoff on I-94 on June 4. It was an incident that impacted thousands of people over the course of two days. The man she was with, Nathan Halfmann, also faces charges in the same case.

Sunde’s attorney, Ben Van Severen, was notified she missed a drug screening on Friday, Aug. 23 — which is a violation of her bail conditions. She then missed an important court date in Milwaukee on Monday. Van Severen was then notified Sunde cut off her GPS monitoring device near 34th and Galena in Milwaukee.

Sunde used Facebook Live to stream negotiations with police. Prosecutors say she stabbed a K-9 officer with the underwire from her bra when she was arrested. Her attorney tells us she has open cases in Waukesha, Milwaukee and Fond du Lac Counties.

The U.S. Marshals were among the law enforcement searching for Sunde.