‘Good cause:’ Bill Michaels to raise money for Fisher House with 100-mile ride during Milwaukee Rally

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts were set to converge in the Milwaukee area over Labor Day weekend for the Milwaukee Rally. FOX6 News found a Milwaukee sportscaster capitalizing on the festivities for a good cause -- using the airwaves to get kickstands up for his 100-mile Poker Run.

"We are going to talk about our motorcycle ride coming up this Sunday (Sept. 1) benefiting the Fisher House Wisconsin," said Bill Michaels.

Michaels was scheduled to broadcast live from Wisconsin Harley-Davidson, and welcome riders.

"It's a ride of all these people that care," said Michaels.

Fisher House is a home away from home for military members, veterans, and their families who need temporary housing while their loved one is treated at the VA.

"We are raising funds for that awareness, and we've been really successful," said Michaels. "This is our 12th annual year. We've raised well over $100,000 over the years."

The community was set to step up once again over the holiday weekend.

"Having that brotherhood and sisterhood, it means a lot," said Samuel Cryer, veteran.

Signing up for the 100-mile ride was a no-brainer for Cryer.

"This is a good cause," said Cryer. "I'm a veteran myself, and I'm willing to do it."

Enthusiasts on the ride would be able to enjoy the freedom of the open road, while reflecting on the freedom and liberties we have because of our military members and veterans.

"It just exuded what America is all about," said Cryer.

"I've always said, for people who stand guard at night and say, 'We've got this,' you can lay your head on the pillow -- is the least we can do," said Michaels.

The ride Sunday morning was set to include several stops, a cigar tasting, breakfast, and a rooftop bar downtown.

The after party was scheduled to take place at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson, to include bands, food, and giveaways.