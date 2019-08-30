× Jefferson County sheriff reports rash of home invasion burglaries ‘targeting subdivisions’

FORT ATKINSON — Jefferson County sheriff’s officials and Fort Atkinson police on Friday, Aug. 30 reported numerous home invasion burglaries taking place since Monday, Aug. 26 — between midnight and 5 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the group typically locates unlocked vehicles in the driveway of the home.

They then use the garage door opener from the vehicle to access the garage, or they access garages through unlocked service doors.

Once inside the home, the group typically targets small electronics, purses, wallets, and cash — while residents sleep.

Officials noted these individuals also locate keys at the homes, and then steal vehicles.

The group seems to be targeting subdivisions, officials said.

They asked that you please lock the doors to your home, garage, outbuildings, and vehicles, and do not leave valuables inside your vehicles.