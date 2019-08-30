× Police: Woman shot, killed near 51st and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Friday evening, Aug. 30 near 51st and Capitol Drive.

Police said after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m., drivers slowing down due to the police response were involved in a crash in that area.

Capitol Drive remained closed near 51st Street as of about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and police were seeking the shooter.