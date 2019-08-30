Police: Woman shot, killed near 51st and Capitol in Milwaukee

Posted 9:31 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, August 30, 2019
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Friday evening, Aug. 30 near 51st and Capitol Drive.

Police said after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m., drivers slowing down due to the police response were involved in a crash in that area.

Capitol Drive remained closed near 51st Street as of about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and police were seeking the shooter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.