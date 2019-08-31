‘A lot of death happening:’ Milwaukee moms unite the community in a march against local violence

MILWAUKEE — Several organizations came together on Saturday morning, Aug. 31 for one cause: stopping violence in Milwaukee. Their efforts to get people to put the guns down is an attempt to take back our community.

Mourning mothers don’t want any more parents to feel their hurt. They shared stories of loss and expressions of pain. The group gathered in front of the COA Youth and Family Center near the very spot where Quanita “Tay” Jackson was killed in a drive-by shooting.

“There is really a lot of death happening in the community,” said Maria Hamilton. “Stop the violence. Stop the crime.”

Pleading that enough is enough, the rally spilled into the streets as mothers who have lost children to gun violence — alongside many other community members and supporters — marched with a message of violence prevention.

“You can’t tackle something if you don’t talk about it,” said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

“We are calling on moms who don’t know where their kids are after five o’clock. We are calling on moms who don’t have a clue who their kids are hanging with. We want to hold everybody in our community accountable for fixing this,” said Hamilton.

The call to action is targeting troubled areas.

“The office of violence prevention is really working in the front to try to do something stop it,” said Janice Gorden. “There’s other [groups] like Mothers Against Gun Violence that’s working on the political end of it.”

The passionate moms are empowering people to make a change. They’re bringing us one step closer to a safer city.

“Stop the violence, Milwaukee,” said Gorden. “Stop the violence, please, Milwaukee.”

City leaders say they are also trying to end gun violence on the state and federal level.