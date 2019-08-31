Formal charges filed against Kenosha man arrested in connection with death of 2-month-old

KENOSHA COUNTY — Charges were filed Friday, Aug. 30 against a Kenosha man arrested in connection with the death of a 2-month-old girl.

Hezile Frison, 36, faces the following charges:

Failure to report death of child, repeater, as party to a crime

Move/hide/bury corpse of child, repeater, as party to a crime

False info. on kidnapping/missing persons, repeater — two counts

Misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 4.

Monica Adams, 21, of Kenosha, was charged Aug. 19 with the following:

Failure to report the death of a child, as party to a crime

Move/hide/bury corpse of child, as party to a crime

False info. on kidnapping/missing persons — two counts

Obstructing an officer

Harboring/aiding a felon

Cash bond was set at $100,000 as Adams made her initial appearance in court, and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 24.

FOX6 News obtained a photo showing 2-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison sleeping peacefully — taken days before she was last seen alive.

Adams and Frison were turned into Kenosha police on Aug. 14 by a family they had been staying with.

“To our knowledge, the baby was with other family members so we didn’t question it. But as time went on, then we began to grow suspicious,” said the man who provided shelter for the man and woman.

Police said on Aug. 14, they received information that an infant living in a home with her parents on 45th Street near 39th Avenue had been missing since late July. An investigation revealed the infant was deceased, and the body was disposed of in the field near 50th Street and 52nd Avenue. Police said a search of that field yielded possible evidence of the disposal of the body. Police identified the infant as Jalisa Adams-Frison, who was born in May.

As of Aug. 17, when a vigil was held for Jalisa Adams-Frison, an investigation into how the baby died was ongoing.