No injuries in large fire at occupied building near Park Place and Downer Avenue

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department were called out to a large fire at a building near Park Place and Downer Avenue in Milwaukee Saturday evening, Aug. 31.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

MFD officials said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire on the second and third floor of the building -- which was occupied at the time.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

Firefighters used aggressive tactics to knock the fire down in the first 15 minutes after their arrival. It was extinguished within an hour.

Crews were then in the process of overhauling the building to make sure there were no hot spots.

We're told the fire impacted seven people living in three units. The Red Cross responded to assist those displaced residents.

The cause was under investigation.

