Police: 21-year-old man dead following home invasion shooting; may be drug related

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 18th and Winona Friday night, August 31.

According to police, preliminary investigation shows that a home invasion occurred, which may have been drug related. Subjects entered the home and began to fire shots. The residents inside the home fled.

One of the residents, a 21-year-old man, suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Officers and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel attempted CPR; however, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crime scene is active, and officers and detectives are still investigating.

