Reports: Green Bay Packers release QB DeShone Kizer
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers released quarterback DeShone Kizer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rob Demvosky reported Saturday, Aug. 31.
Kizer played college football at Notre Dame, and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Kizer was traded to the Packers on March 14, 2018 in exchange for Damarious Randall, and a swap of both fourth and fifth-round picks.
On Sept. 9, 2018, in Week 1, Kizer played in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers in the first and second quarters against the Chicago Bears. He threw for 55 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Rodgers returned in the third quarter and led the Packers to a 24–23 victory.
In the season finale against the Detroit Lions, Kizer played in relief of Rodgers, who had suffered a concussion, and threw for 132 yards and an interception as the Packers were shut-out by a score of 31–0.
Other moves by the Packers: