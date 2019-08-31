× Reports: Green Bay Packers release QB DeShone Kizer

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers released quarterback DeShone Kizer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rob Demvosky reported Saturday, Aug. 31.

Kizer played college football at Notre Dame, and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Kizer was traded to the Packers on March 14, 2018 in exchange for Damarious Randall, and a swap of both fourth and fifth-round picks.

Packers are releasing QB DeShone Kizer, sources tell @RobDemovsky and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

On Sept. 9, 2018, in Week 1, Kizer played in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers in the first and second quarters against the Chicago Bears. He threw for 55 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Rodgers returned in the third quarter and led the Packers to a 24–23 victory.

In the season finale against the Detroit Lions, Kizer played in relief of Rodgers, who had suffered a concussion, and threw for 132 yards and an interception as the Packers were shut-out by a score of 31–0.

Reported yesterday that the Packers were keeping Tim Boyle. Now it appears he's QB2 — at least for now. https://t.co/kc2hsMHoJi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

Other moves by the Packers:

For those wondering about OLB Greg Roberts, a UDFA who's been on PUP. He underwent core muscle surgery by Dr. William Meyers this spring. Packers wanted him enough that they guaranteed $72,000 of his rookie pay, so they'll likely keep him on PUP or IR (won't count on the 53) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

The Packers are releasing versatile O-lineman Justin McCray, a source told ESPN. McCray has played in 25 games (13 starts) over the last 2 seasons. Tough spot for McCray, who was forced to play all 55 snaps in Thursday's preseason finale only to get let… https://t.co/RO4MdPMoBA — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

More on Packers K Mason Crosby retaining his job: Was told there was no conversation about restructuring his contract, meaning he did not have to take a pay cut. He's entering the final year of his deal, which includes a $3.2 million base and up to… https://t.co/nzQ98BH47U — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

Make that 13th straight year… https://t.co/qGWCtJKh7j — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

As @TomPelissero first reported, the Packers have cut kicker Sam Ficken. He showed a lot in a competition with Mason Crosby that went down to the final preseason game. We'll see if he ends up kicking against them this season. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

The Packers have begun their cuts. https://t.co/9Xoi3Dgp3u — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 30, 2019