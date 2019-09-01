Big Unit Poker Run is a great motorcycle ride for a great cause

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of bikers revved up their engines for the 12th annual Big Unit Poker Run on Sunday, Sept. 1. The proceeds benefited Fisher House. Christina stopped by the motorcycle ride on Sunday to learn more about their cause and find out why they're excited to hop on their bikes!

About Fisher House Wisconsin (website)

When a veteran or service member receives care at the VA, the last thing families should have to worry about is how to support their loved one during hospitalization. For many families, the VA Medical Center is hours from home, and it is difficult to predict how long a stay might be. Not only are there financial sacrifices with travel and lodging, there can be mental and emotional burdens as families seek answers and wait for results.

We hope to lessen these burdens so families can focus on helping their loved one heal. The Milwaukee VA Fisher House is conveniently located on the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds and offers 16 bedroom suites of varying layouts to accommodate single travelers or larger families at no cost to them. Designed with the interactions of guests in mind, guests experience the feeling of being home with a shared common kitchen, laundry room, dining room, living room, family room and a large patio and yard. Families share meals together and support each other through their joys and sorrows.