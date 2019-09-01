‘Here to support the vets:’ 12th annual Big Unit Poker Run raises funds for Fisher House

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of bikers revved up their engines for the 12th annual Big Unit Poker Run. The proceeds benefited Fisher House.

“I feel fantastic,” said Linda Martin, a rider. “I feel ready.”

Motorcycle enthusiasts filled up Milwaukee Brewing Company on Sunday morning as hundreds of bikers revved up their engines for a good cause.

“We’re all here to support the vets,” said Nancy Katner, a rider. “We’re all here to help Fisher House.”

Fisher House is a home away from home for military members, veterans and their families who need temporary housing while their loved one is treated at the VA.

“We never thought it would get this big, and every year, we’re more amazed — which is fantastic,” said Bill Michaels, organizer.

Milwaukee sportscaster Bill Michaels organizes the ride every year, making the most out of the Milwaukee Harley Rally weekend. Several riders get their kickstands up for the poker fun every year.

“I look forward to this,” said Martin. “The weather is good, the rally is great.”

As hundreds of bikers ride off, it’s the sense of unity for a good cause that makes the most noise.

“It’s when you look in the mirror and see 300 lights behind you,” said Michaels. “That’s pretty cool.”

Sunday’s ride stopped at several places, and included a cigar tasting, breakfast and a rooftop bar. If you’d like to donate to Fisher House, click HERE.