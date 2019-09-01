× Red Cross assists 13 people following duplex fire near 38th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Thirteen received aid from the Red Cross following a duplex fire near 38th and Villard Saturday night, Aug. 31.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, there were heavy flames upon arrival, which were knocked down quickly.

The building to the south had melted siding, but the fire did not enter that building. A damage estimate is unknown at this time as the fire remains under investigation.

No civilian injuries were reported, but three firefighters were evaluated for exhaustion. They were not transported for their injuries.