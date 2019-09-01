Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a catastrophic Category 5 storm

ATLANTIC OCEAN - AUGUST 31: In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 4 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:40Z August 31, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, where Dorian will arrive Sunday. According to the National Hurricane Center Dorian is predicted to hit the U.S. as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

MIAMI — Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the northern Bahamas, rainfall estimates have gone up for the Caribbean archipelago and the coastal Carolinas.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, the center of the Category 4 storm was around 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 255 miles (410 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The hurricane is still moving west at 8 mph (13 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph).

A tropical storm warning was issued between Deerfield Beach up to Sebastian Inlet on southern Florida’s east coast, while a tropical storm watch was issued between Deerfield Beach down to Golden Beach.

The National Hurricane Center’s rainfall estimates for the northwestern Bahamas were upped to 12 to 24 inches (30 to 60 centimeters), with isolated incidents of 30 inches (76 centimeters), while estimates for the coastal Carolinas were between 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain, with isolated cases of 15 inches (38 centimeters).

