Paul Kashishian is a senior at Whitnall High School. Paul plays for the RBI select baseball team. They play games at Sherman Park and Beckum Park. Paul says he chose to play for this team to help bridge racial gaps in the community. He also plays football and basketball. Paul is also Biomedical Intern at Marquette University.

