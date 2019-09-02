2 hospitalized after separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people are in the hospital following two separate shootings in Milwaukee Sunday night, Sept. 1.

The first shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. near S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr. and W. Orchard St. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was driven to a nearby hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

Around 11 p.m., a second shooting took place near 49th and Hampton. A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was inside a vehicle when shots were fired in the area.

Both shootings remained under investigation.

