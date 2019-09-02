Fond du Lac Humane Society: Dog suffers ‘severe dehydration’ after being left behind at residence

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating after a dog was found abandoned in an apartment/house.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society posted pictures of the dog on Monday, Sept. 2. Officials indicated the dog was left behind when a person moved out. The humane society has been “feeding him very small amounts of food and water around the clock,” according to the Facebook post. The dog suffered from severe dehydration and malnutrition.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department.