Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 30-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for your help in the search for 30-year-old Steven Dini.

Officials say Dini is known to frequent the area of 27th and Oklahoma Ave. He may also be frequenting South Milwaukee.

Dini is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall, with blue eyes, long dirty blonde hair in a ponytail and a beard. He is wearing unknown clothing.

Anyone with information as to Dini’s whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

